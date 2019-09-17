Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star Closer Felipe Vázquez Arrested, Charged With Soliciting a Child

Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vázquez, a two-time All-Star, was arrested Tuesday on charges of solicitation of a child and providing obscene material to a minor.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced in a press release that their investigation “began in August of this year after agents obtained information that Vazquez had a reported sexual relationship with a 13-year old female victim.”

That alleged victim, now 15, had an ongoing text-based relationship with the 28-year-old pitcher, the FDLE said, and recently received a video from Vázquez in which he performed a sex act.

Officials also said that Vázquez—who hails from St. Cloud, Florida—told the young girl via text that they would meet up for sex during the off-season.

Vázquez was arrested at his apartment in Pittsburgh and is being held in Allegheny County Jail while awaiting extradition to Lee County, Florida, where he will face charges.

“Several electronic devices were seized and will be examined as part of this investigation,” the Florida officials added. “Additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensic exams.”

The left-handed pitcher, nicknamed “Nightmare,” made his MLB debut in 2015 with the Washington Nationals, before being traded to Pittsburgh a year later. Since then, he has become the Pirates’ full-time closer and been named an All-Star in 2018 and 2019.

After the charges were announced MLB put Vázquez on administrative leave.

“Today we were made aware of an active law enforcement investigation involving Felipe Vázquez and his subsequent arrest. We take this matter, and these charges in particular, extremely seriously,” Pirates President Frank Coonelly said in a statement. “We need to be respectful to all involved and the ongoing legal proceeding. As a result, the organization, our staff and players cannot comment any further at this time.”