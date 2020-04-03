Plague Waters: Seeking a Cocktail Cure for an Epidemic

This time the London doctors were ready for it. It was the beginning of 1665, and the plague—the bubonic kind, as nasty a way to go as nature has yet cooked up—was back, but medical science had finally caught up with it.

The Black Death, as the disease was known, had come to England in the summer of 1348 when a sailor brought it with him from Gascony. For this fat flea-borne bacterial killer, there was no prevention or cure. By the end of the following year, it finally burned itself out and had carried off perhaps half the people of England, give or take ten percent. But that was only round one.