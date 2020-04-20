Need a Mother’s Day Gift? Pick Up Some Plants Flowers From The Sill

Every year, I buy my mom flowers for Mother’s Day. Or one of my brothers does. Or my dad does. Look, it doesn’t matter who does it, so long as someone takes care of it, right? And while this year, you might be thinking that getting that perfect present or bouquet for mom is so much harder since all of your favorite places for getting flowers and plants might be closed, you’d actually be incorrect. Now, it’s easier than ever. The Sill has a great Mother’s Day collection where you can pick out the perfect plant or flower, no matter your mom's shade of thumb, pair it with the perfect pot, add a message if you want to (you probably should) and voila, the ideal Mother’s Day present. We’ve picked some of our favorites that your mom will be sure to love. Just make sure to order by May 3rd to ensure your gift arrives in time.

Calla Lilly: This Calla Lily is a houseplant that goes through blooming cycles, meaning it has flowers some weeks, and then goes without them for others. It’s kind of better than flowers, if you think about it, since it’ll last longer.

Fuchsia Orchid: Show me a mother who wouldn’t absolutely love to receive this colorful pot of orchids. This is also great for the mom who isn’t too good with plants, since this variety is one of the easiest to grow as a houseplant.

Plant Mom Gift Set: Is your mom a plant mom? This set comes with a Fiddle Leaf Fig Plant in 5” Balboa earthenware pot available in blush, cream, or mint. But that’s not all. It also comes with this amazing tote bag that your mom can take to the grocery store or wherever.

Orchid & Fiddle Gift Set: Can’t decide if she’ll like a plant or a flower more. Why not both? This gift set includes a Petite White Orchid and a Fiddle Leaf Fig. Choose between blush and mint pots to create a set your mom will absolutely adore.

