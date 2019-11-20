Plenty of Pizzazz at Impeachment Hearing, But Little Wiggle Room for Trump

On a marathon day when four more witnesses testified in the impeachment hearings, things boiled down to a simple question: Who are you going to believe, first-hand witnesses including a war hero with a lifelong record of service to his country or the president who uses his office for personal gain and held up Congressionally-appropriated arms for an ally to use against Russia?

Anyone truthful would choose Alexander Vindman, another supposedly “radical, unelected bureaucrat” who’d been happy to labor in the background but found himself thrust unwillingly into the spotlight by the president’s conduct. The lieutenant colonel got an extra pat on the back from the Capitol guard checking him through security before reading his opening statement with hands shaking and voice cracking. He would need it.

His testimony in the morning, along with that of Jennifer Williams, Vice President Mike Pence’s Russia expert and a Republican loyalist, left little wiggle room for Trump’s defenders. The Republican witnesses at the afternoon session—with former special envoy Kurt Volker, who “amended” his prior testimony that had been overtaken by subsequent revelations that there had indeed been a quid pro quo, as Ambassador Gordon Sondland will do again in his testimony Wednesday, and former NSC senior director Tim Morrison, who the White House tweeted out in the morning had “questioned” Vindman’s “judgment”—wasn’t much better for Trump’s defense.