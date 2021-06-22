Scouted-Favorite Adjustable Pillows Are 20% Off on Prime Day

Plixio Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, 20% Off

These are some of our favorite pillows because thanks to the shredded memory foam, they’re great for any kind of sleeper—side, back, stomach and everything in between.

I’m always looking to upgrade my pillows, but once I tried these, it was game over. They are made of shredded memory foam that is cooling, and perfect for any kind of sleeper. The covers are breathable and washable, and to be honest, I haven’t had a bad night’s sleep since getting them.

