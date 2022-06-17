Police Fear Alleged California Roommate Rapist Tortured Many Other Women

Police are looking for more women who may have been subjected to the particularly gruesome torture a 22-year-old allegedly endured at the hands of suspected Southern California rapist Peter Anthony McGuire. The 59-year-old was arrested Thursday after his victim—whose eye had been gouged out—escaped after being held for five months.

McGuire faces charges of torture, mayhem, forcible rape, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment by violence, forcible rape, sodomy by use of force, and forcible oral copulation, according to the district attorney cited by local media. He is also accused of cutting off a limb and using a controlled substance while committing the act of rape. He denies all charges.

His 22-year-old victim moved into his Chino Hills house as a renter, but shortly after, he wouldn’t let her leave, investigators say. “Very soon after moving into the house, she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults,” the San Bernardino sheriff’s department told ABC7. “We have charges of sodomy and oral copulation, mayhem, rape.”

Among the horrific abuse she allegedly endured at his hands was having her nose, ear, and lip sliced with a knife and “maliciously” maiming her tongue to the extent that she can no longer use it, according to KTLA. He is also charged with cutting off a limb, but it is unclear what that charge is in reference to.

After investigating the crime scene where the 22-year-old was said to be held, police now say he likely had other victims and have called on anyone who may have crossed paths with the alleged pervert to contact the Chino Hills Station.