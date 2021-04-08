Manhunt Underway After Several Injured in Texas Shooting

Police in Bryan, Texas were hunting for a person believed to be responsible for a possible mass shooting at a business on Thursday afternoon.

The Bryan Police Department said multiple people were injured after a shooting on Stone City Drive at around 2:30 p.m. local time. Police say at least six ambulances arrived to the scene, according to KHOU.

“Right now we feel that the scene is safe,” Lieutenant Jason James told reporters.

The attack reportedly happened at Kent Moore Cabinets, and the shooter has not yet been taken into custody.

A nearby school, Jane Long Intermediate, was under a perimeter seal during the police response and would not release students, according to local reports.

