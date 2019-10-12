Police in Pelham, New Hampshire Respond to Shooting at Church, Shooter in Custody

Authorities in New Hampshire are responding to a Saturday morning shooting near a church where at least one person has been shot and the shooter is in custody, a spokesperson for the Pelham Police confirmed to The Daily Beast.

Police responded to the New England Pentecostal Church just after 10 a.m. The church is no longer an active shooter situation, police said, adding that the suspected shooter is in custody. Lowell General Hospital confirmed to The Daily Beast that one patient was transported there from the church shooting, but did not provide any details on their condition or injuries.

Several police, fire and ambulance crews are reportedly still outside the white one-story church located about 30 minutes outside of Boston.

The State Police Major Crime Unit told The Daily Beast they are also involved in the investigation, but did not provide any details. According to the church's website, a “men and women meeting” for Domestic Abuse Month was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu tweeted Saturday that “state officials are on scene assisting local first responders in the response and investigation of a shooting in Pelham, NH,” adding that the “incident remains a very active scene.”

The Union Leader reported Saturday “celebration of life” services for former ordained minister Luis Garcia were to be held at noon the church. Garcia was found shot to death inside his home on October 1. WCVB reported one churchgoing who planned to attend the celebration of life even got call from his aunt saying “don’t come to the church, the Bishop has been shot.”

