DEVELOPING

Police: ‘Multiple Injuries’ in Shooting at Virginia Beach Courthouse

Virginia Beach Police say the suspected shooter has been taken into custody.

Julia Arciga

Lawrence Jackson/Reuters

“Multiple injuries” were reported in an active shooter situation at Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Friday afternoon, police tweeted. “At this time it is believed that only [one] shooter, and they have been taken into custody,” the Virginia Beach Police Department wrote. According to local news station WAVY, multiple police units have responded to the scene and the building was on lockdown.