Police Murders Are Just One of the Ways That Racism Kills

Let’s dispel a myth. Bad police officers killing defenseless black men and sometimes women is not the only kind of racism Black people face in 2020 America. Although it is a heinous form of racism that now, thanks to video, we can plainly see and that has led millions of Americans of all colors to peacefully protest, many of our white brothers and sisters still do not want to see it.

But even those who are recognizing it now need to know that police brutality is not the only kind of racism that Black people experience and carry each day. We carry the kind that we must suck up daily and suppress. The kind that breaks our hearts and taints our optimism. The kind that causes hypertension and strokes. The kind that keeps us in fear of losing our jobs, our lives and our children’s future. Racism kills, and not only in ways that are captured on viral videos. Racism kills the human spirit.

For weeks now I have been reading with great dismay and disappointment social media posts on Facebook written by people who I thought were friends, who I thought were Christians, whining and ranting about how sick they are of all the “race talk” and “race-baiting,” by which they mean the people out pushing for justice, equality and systemic change.