CHICAGO—A gunman opened fire and wounded four people, including a police officer, at Chicago’s Mercy Hospital on Monday afternoon, authorities said. A Chicago police spokesperson said the officer is in critical condition and the offender is dead.

An occupational therapist working inside said the public-address system announced the hospital was under attack by an active shooter.

“Then people began running around saying to shut doors and barricade them and hide under desks,” the therapist told The Daily Beast. “It was terrifying. I had to look on my badge to see what ‘code silver’ was and then I realized it was serious. Then I had to barricade my office and I couldn’t figure out what to use which was scary.”

Monique Hubbard and Jennifer Eldridge told reporters they hid behind a locked pharmacy office door after the shooting started. The women said the shooter tried to enter, jiggling the door’s handle, but did not enter.

The shooting apparently began outside, according to eyewitnesses. One witness told the Chicago Sun-Times he saw a man talking to a woman in a parking lot before he opened fire, shooting the woman three times in the chest. The man then stood over the woman and fired three more times as she lay on the ground. The man then opened fire on a police vehicle, the man said.

The gunman then entered the hospital and continued shooting, eyewitnesses told local media. One person told the Chicago Tribune he heard gunshots inside the hospital while sheltering in a break room. Blood was seen strewn on the floor, eyewitnesses said. The wounded police officer was found in the lobby, the Tribune reported. A different officer was shot, but was not seriously injured after a bullet struck his holstered gun.

The shooting set off a mass mobilization of ambulances and police to the hospital on Chicago’s south side, including a SWAT team. Officers were seen inside the building, clearing rooms floor by floor.

Police are expected to brief media tonight at the University of Chicago Medical Center where the wounded officer was taken.