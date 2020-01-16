Police Set to Reveal New Evidence in Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Murders

New York authorities on Thursday will reveal a “previously undisclosed piece of evidence” in the long-unsolved murders of at least eight women whose remains were dumped along a deserted stretch of highway near Gilgo Beach on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said the evidence was discovered after a new “scientific technique” was employed in the case long believed to be the work of one or more serial killers, according to a news release.

On Dec. 11, 2010, a Suffolk police officer and cadaver dog were conducting a routine search for a missing New Jersey prostitute, Shannan Gilbert, who had gone missing after fleeing the home of a client—and instead found the body of a different woman in Gilgo Beach.

Authorities eventually discovered 10 bodies—including seven women—in the same area between December 2010 and April 2011. At the time, police said the first four bodies were women in their 20s who worked as prostitutes. Six of the women who were later identified had been all been reported missing between 2007 and September 2010.

Not all the bodies fit the same profile, however. The remains also included those of a young Asian male and an infant who have yet to be identified. Gilbert’s body was later found in December 2011, but police could not determine her cause of death of whether she was the victim of the same suspected serial killer.

No arrests have been made in the investigation.

The unsolved crimes have been the subject of a novel, a true-crime thriller, several television specials, and an upcoming Netflix movie. In September, state officials revived the case after determining Suffolk investigators could ask the FBI to deploy “genetic” technology to run through genealogical databases to find potential relatives.