Polway Synagogue Shooting Victim Jumped Between Gunman and Rabbi

Lori Kaye was at the Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway to say a Kaddish prayer of mourning for her mother who died in November, as she often did on Saturday mornings.

But when the 60-year-old mother heard gunshots from the alleged shooter’s AR-15 style assault rifle and saw that Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein had been shot in the hand, she instinctively jumped in the line of fire to protect him, Roneet Lev, her close friend of 25 years, told CNN.

The rabbi kept preaching, calling for unity, even after two of his fingers had been severed during the shooting, Lev recounted. But Kaye paid the ultimate price for her selflessness. She died hours later of fatal gunshot wounds from the self-described anti-Semite gunman.

Kaye’s husband, a local physician, rushed to the synagogue to administer first aide to those who had been shot the moment he heard there was an active shooter, Lev said. But when he realized that his wife was a victim, he fainted on the spot.

“She didn’t die a senseless death,” Lev told CNN. “She died advertising the problem we have with anti-Semitism and to bring good to this world ... If God put an angel on this planet, it would have been Lori.”

Among the three others seriously wounded by 19-year-old John T. Earnest, was 9-year-old Noya Dahan, who was hit by shrapnel in her leg and face. Her parents told Reuters that they had narrowly escaped death in Israel when they were injured by rocket fire. They moved to the relative safety of the San Diego suburb eight years ago.

Israel Dahan, the injured girl’s father had three of their five children at the synagogue to pray on Saturday. He said that antisemitism was on the rise in their community; their home had been painted with swastikas a few years ago. Now, his daughter was nearly killed by a gunman inside what should have been the safety of the synagogue. “It’s a little bit scary,” he told CNN. “We’re all over the place.”

“We were under the impression that everything is good here,” he said. “Today we noticed this is not even close to be regular life.”

As he waited in the hospital for his daughter to be treated, one of his other children asked him, “Why we are staying here?” He didn’t know how to answer.

Dahan’s brother-in-law Almog Peretz, 34, was also grazed by shrapnel while trying to protect his nieces. Peretz, who was visiting from Israel to celebrate Passover with his family, is credited with opening the synagogue’s door and herding the children to safety, yelling at them to hide. Lev told CNN that the children had been so afraid, two of them were missing and still hiding 45 minutes after the gunman left.

Peretz said the shooter’s rifle jammed or there would have been far more bloodshed. Police on Saturday said they were also looking into that possibility, as well as the quick thinking of an armed off-duty border patrol agent who was working as a security guard and fired at Earnest as he fled. He struck the gunman’s car multiple times and may have stopped the carnage.