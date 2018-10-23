Trump Administration: U.S. to Revoke Some Saudi Visas

President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State sounded tougher on the Saudis, and more determined to find out who actually ordered and carried out the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Tuesday, just hours after CIA Chief Gina Haspel arrived for meetings in Turkey.

Trump called the Istanbul killing the “worst coverup in the history of coverups” though he wouldn’t say who he thought was responsible.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke shortly after the president’s surprise comments during a photo-op, sayings the U.S. is gathering information to find those responsible and would be taking actions like revoking visas of those involved in the planning or executing of the journalist, possibly extending as high as the Saudi royal court.

“These penalties will not be the last word on this matter,” Pompeo said. “We’re making very clear the United States does not tolerate this kind of ruthless action to silence Khashoggi, a journalist, through violence. Neither the president nor I are happy with this situation.”

The State Department is also working with the Treasury Department as part of an effort to determine whether the U.S. should slap human-rights sanctions on the Saudi regime, under the umbrella of the Global Magnitsky Act.

The Saudi government has said Khashoggi’s killing was accidental—a botched interrogation that resulted in a struggle in which the journalist was killed. But a video obtained by CNN showing a body double in Khashoggi’s clothes leaving the consulate has lent credibility to the Turkish government’s claim via anonymous officials that a 15-man hit squad flew into Istanbul to carry out premeditated murder.

Those close to the Saudi government called it face-saving rhetoric that did nothing to implicate or publicly humiliate Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Sultan. The Saudi government launched its own investigation, fired a deputy intelligence general and a handful of other midlevel officials over the incident, and put the crown prince in charge of reorganization of the intelligence service.