TEMPER TANTRUM Pop Star Melts Down on Stage in Wild Video of Drones Derailing Concert The Putin-loving star was once barred from Ukraine for three years. X

Putin-boosting pop star Lolita was caught on camera absolutely losing it over air raid alarms that put an end to her concert in Sochi. In footage of the disrupted performance, Lolita, 62, stops singing midway through a phrase, and storms away from the microphone. She can be heard saying “Stop!” twice while pacing around the stage ranting in Russian about the inconvenience of the evacuation. She then says, “Goddammit, I am so f---king sick of them.” Despite growing up in Kyiv, the singer is a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his war on Ukraine. In 2017 she was banned from entering Ukraine over a 2015 performance she gave in Russian-annexed Crimea, and in 2023 Ukraine issued sanctions against her over her support for Russia’s invasion of the country. The video, which is circulating on social media, has drawn widespread criticism from Russia’s critics.

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