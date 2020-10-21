Pope Francis Speaks Up For Gay Civil Unions. Some Supreme Court Justices Could Learn From Him.

OVERDUE

His Church says homosexuality is “intrinsically disordered,” but Francis is praising civil unions—putting him ahead of at least two justices concerned about "religious liberty.”

Jay Michaelson

opinion

REUTERS

Pope Francis understands gay people a lot better than Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

In a shocking revelation today, the Pope endorsed civil unions—not, it should be emphasized, religious marriage—for same-sex couples.

“Homosexual people have the right to be in a family,” the pontiff says in a new documentary called Francesco, opening in Rome this week. “They are children of God. You can’t kick someone out of a family, nor make their life miserable for this. What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered.”