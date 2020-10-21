Pope Francis Speaks Up For Gay Civil Unions. Some Supreme Court Justices Could Learn From Him.

Pope Francis understands gay people a lot better than Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

In a shocking revelation today, the Pope endorsed civil unions—not, it should be emphasized, religious marriage—for same-sex couples.

“Homosexual people have the right to be in a family,” the pontiff says in a new documentary called Francesco, opening in Rome this week. “They are children of God. You can’t kick someone out of a family, nor make their life miserable for this. What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered.”