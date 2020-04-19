Pornhub announced its premium accounts (usually a $9.99/monthly fee) would be free for 30 days to encourage more people to stay home and “flatten the curve.” As the announcement made headlines, so too did the worries of prominent conservative pundit Tony Perkins as he warned listeners of his Christian talk-radio show, Washington Watch.“The predators are out as people, including children, find themselves with more time on their hands, porn pushers like Pornhub are making their content more accessible providing it free of charge,” warned Perkins about the dangers of free porn during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perkins then discussed Pornhub’s coronavirus relief efforts with the chief political analyst for the Christian Broadcasting Network, David Brody, who agreed wholeheartedly with the host. Brody even took it a step further, indicating that we may be facing “a pandemic inside a pandemic” if we can’t save our children from becoming the intended prey.

“First of all, who’s paying for their porn?” asks professional dominatrix Justine Cross . “When Pornhub said they were going to make parts of their site free I was really surprised because I thought their entire site was always free.” As did almost everyone else. Free porn is what the tube sites are known for, which is why some suspect it’s an attempt to publicize the for-pay premium subscriptions and snag those reoccurring credit card payments that will automatically bill when the “free” trial is over.