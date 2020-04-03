Porn Union Leader to Trump: Why Are You Screwing Us Out of Our Coronavirus Stimulus Check?

The adult industry has long been considered one of the highest-grossing businesses, rumored to bring in billions in profits each year. As the novel coronavirus unleashes its deadly fury on the world economy, it should be no surprise that the adult world is taking a massive hit as well. Companies across the globe are closing their doors to customers due to shelter in place orders, and the porn industry has had to shut down filming for all, calling a moratorium on production until the crisis has subsided.

With no end in sight, many performers are left struggling financially. As we sit from home on the edge of our seats, waiting on news of a bailout or financial aid from the U.S. government, many performers have moved to online platforms to supplement their income. From the set to their bedroom, performers have flooded webcam sites, video clip platforms, and social media with their newly created amateur content. Since their audience is now trapped in their houses as well, performers initially saw a rise in traffic and revenue, creating hope that we will financially survive the crisis.

After the first two weeks of shelter-in-place orders, two things became very clear: the traffic load was consistent, but the amount of money customers were spending decreased dramatically. Webcam rooms look more like free chat rooms, and models are working longer hours, greeting more users while making far less than before. With the high percentages webcam companies take—in some cases up to 75 percent going to the cam company with only 25 percent paid to the model, including their tips—many models are currently making less than minimum wage.

As the leaders of our country began to finalize details for aid to workers and small businesses, the applications for relief were finally made available. As a sole proprietor, we would normally qualify for disaster relief from the SBA (Small Business Administration) in the form of a $10,000 loan advance. The COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan would provide economic relief to businesses/sole proprietors that are currently experiencing temporary loss of revenue within three days of approval, and the loan advance would not have to be repaid.

Unless you are “prurient.”

The loan application has two sections that must be completed to establish if you are a worthy applicant. The first section covers the obvious requirements regarding tax filings and status, whether you are a sole proprietor or an LLC with fewer than 500 employees. The next area of the application requires you to read through a checklist of requirements you must not meet in order to qualify. One of those requirements singles out every worker in the adult industry, stating if your work is of a “prurient nature,” you do not qualify:

“Applicant does not present live performances of a prurient sexual nature or derive directly or indirectly more than de minimis gross revenue through the sale of products or services, or the presentation of any depictions or displays, of a prurient sexual nature.”

From my understanding, COVID-19 isn’t choosing its victims based on their social or economic background, but our government has decided that millions of tax-paying citizens are unworthy of their federal aid because we have “prurient” jobs. Even if you meet the entire list of requirements for the disaster relief loan, the fact that your income is derived from the adult industry makes you unworthy of their aid.

As this news makes its way through the industry, we are seeing many recognize the discrimination that is occurring. Taxation without representation has been a constant theme along with the hashtag #PrurientAndProud, as members of the community offer their support. As a marginalized workforce, we deal with discrimination on a daily basis. We are often told being an adult worker is not a protected class, as if it is acceptable to shun us over our legal tax-paying jobs. When the U.S. government echoes the same sentiment with this type of blatant discrimination, it is time we push back and demand change. At this time, we are looking to our politicians, our union leaders, our labor supporters, and our workers to organize and fight back.

At this time, the SBA has not replied to our concerns but political leaders are taking note. In the year 2020, the idea of shaming over sex work is frowned upon. We as workers are empowered, organized, and respected by many. Performers are proud of their accomplishments and their efforts to improve our community, and deserve to be treated with respect and dignity. As COVID-19 continues to spread, and we are all encouraged to shelter in place and stay at home, adult performers are keeping the masses entertained. They greet their fans daily, offering a ray of sunshine on these cloudy days, even if their pantry shelves are bare.