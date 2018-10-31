Portable Chargers For Your Phone That’s Always at 1% Battery

There’s a part of me that feels like wall chargers have been rendered obsolete. You’re tethered to a three-foot long string, and before you know it, you’ve grown a full head of gray hair and haven’t gone to the bathroom in six years (humans were not biologically designed to go to the restroom without their phones, for the record). Enter the humble external portable charger that has become a staple in many a festival goer’s fanny pack. From cute and kitschy to functional and reliable, you don’t even have to be in transit to enjoy the benefits of a wireless charger.

Pretty

Cotton On Donut Shaped Charger, $29.99

Donut even think of leaving the house without this palm-sized portable charger in your bag. Compatible with both Apple and Android, it’s as much of a gag item as it is a life saver.

Urban Outfitters BUQU Watermelon Portable Power Bank, $20

Fittingly, this watermelon-shaped power bank quenches your phone’s thirst during a battery drought with some vitamin C(harge). I’m done with the extended metaphor so feel free to add to cart.

Peri Duo for iPhone 6/6s, $49.99

If it feels like the iPhone 6/6s went the way of the VHS, you finally have a reason to keep yours around: The Peri Duo is a phone case that not only fuels your phone with 16 hours of talk time, but protects your device from a three- to four-foot drop, and operates as Bluetooth- or wifi-enabled wireless speakers (with 10 times the volume of that of your smartphone!).

IKEA Riggad LED Work Lamp with Wireless Charging, $69.99

It’s no wonder this birch-detailed work lamp won the iF Design Award—it might very well be the most economical gadget to come out of IKEA. Place your smartphone atop the charging base of the lamp and plug another one into the USB port for a 2,000mAh charge.

Petite

Thumbs Up Mini Emergency Android Charger, ASOS, $15.78

Stack your device on top or plug it in via cable for “approximately” one full charge. At 2,000mAh, it’s a sip of juice that keeps the notifications coming in when you’re impatiently awaiting that one specific email.

Luxtude Premium Mini Portable Chargers, $15.99

This two-piece set bills itself as the “lipstick” of chargers, in that it’ll take up no more than four-inches of pocket space in fun (but not too fun) pops of color. At 3,500mAh, it provides a decent charge in a span of three to four hours for you and the friend you need to reach.

Ban.do Retractable Charging Cord – Stay Positive, $30

Smaller than the size of your palm, this wireless charger is a refreshing reminder to keep your chin up during your most vulnerable moment (when your phone is dead). Use it to dress up your keys, bag or briefcase and transfer important files through its USB capabilities.

One For All Design Wallet Power Card, $15.99

Can you make room in your pocket for a charger the thickness of six credit cards? Yeah? Thought so. This bulk-reducing solution charges on the go with 2,500mAh and backup lightning and USB-C cables. While it won’t give your iPhone X a full charge, it’s great for those moments traveling you need to navigate Google Maps for an extra few minutes.

Powerful

Mophie Powerstation XXL External Battery, $74.99

Its dainty rose gold casing is pleasantly deceptive. At 20,000mAh, it offers seven full smartphone charges and two full tablet chargers. This power station is perfect for all those long-haul flights when you’re stuck in a cabin without USB ports.

eBags Lifeboat Battery Charger, $40

Aptly named the Lifeboat, it’s something you’re always happy to have around but rarely want to ever have to resort to. If you do end up needing it, though, take comfort in the power of 9,000mAh—more than enough to rescue the drained devices of you and your travel buddies.

Saber Ultra Rugged Portable Power Pack, $299

This piece de résistance uses 24,000mAh to simultaneously power up to four devices like laptops and smartphones and small appliances like DSLR cameras and drones in the span of two hours. Immune to debris, water and shock, it’s your emergency kit all in one on those remote expeditions in the Alps—er, library.

Leesa Platform Bed, $720 for Queen

This one is a portable charger in a different albeit even more important way. Fewer things are more frustrating than lying in bed with your dying phone, only to realize your wall charger is at the other side of the room. Sure, extension cords are fine if you enjoy tripping over them. This chic matches-with-everything bed frame comes with USB ports built in on each side so you and your sleeping partner can do what you do best: staring at your phones with your backs to each other.