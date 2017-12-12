Posh Spice Victoria Beckham Is Meghan Markle's New London Pal

Her husband has been a stalwart friend of Prince Harry and Prince William for years, so, no surprise perhaps, that Meghan Markle has a new British best bud: Victoria ‘Posh Spice’ Beckham.

The former Spice Girl and Markle bonded over beauty tips, after Beckham, who now runs a successful fashion house, gave the royal fiance a list of exclusive salons for her to visit, according to a report in the Sun’s Bizarre showbiz column.

The Sun says that, like many women before them, their love of ‘pricey facials and glamorous blow-dries has become the foundation for a growing friendship.’

A royal insider told the Sun: “Meghan has been really pleased with Victoria’s beauty recommendations and has her to thank for meeting new friends in London.

“They have grown close and ­regularly text” after Victoria recommended facialist Sarah Chapman, who bills herself ‘London’s most sought-after facialist (Chapman charges over $800 for a 90-minute treatment at her salon in Chelsea), and Hershesons hairdressers in Knightsbridge ( Kate Middleton is believed to use London stylist Richard Ward).

The friendship between Meghan and Victoria represents another bond between the Beckhams and the Royals.

William first became friendly with David following his work for England’s unsuccessful World Cup bid in his role as president of the Football Association.

David also became friendly with Harry, a relationship that was encouraged as it was believed he was a calming influence on the Prince.

The Beckham’s have also become friendly with the older generation of royals.

In July, Prince Andrew hosted a birthday tea party for the Beckham’s six-year-old daughter Harper. Harper was also treated to a visit from a real-life princess, Eugenie.

But the Beckhams faced a barrage of criticism for receiving “special treatment” at the Palace after they posted an Instagram of their daughter at the Palace. Critics suggested Andrew could have done better by opening the Palace doors to those affected by the Grenfell Tower disaster instead.