Postal Service Stiffed $20 Million Cost of Delivering Trump COVID-19 Mailer

As the coronavirus began spreading across the country in March, a white-and-blue postcard from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention arrived in every mailbox in the United States. It communicated basic public health do’s and don’ts—wash your hands, avoid crowds, stay home if you feel sick—which were billed as “President Trump’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America.”

Most of the 330 million Americans who got the postcard probably disposed of it quickly. Six months later, however, the memory of it lingers in at least one place: the U.S. Postal Service. That’s because the agency has yet to be reimbursed by the Department of Health and Human Services for the cost of delivery.

In March, USA Today reported that the Postal Service was working with the Trump administration on a reimbursement plan. On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the USPS told The Daily Beast that the agency “has not received any reimbursement at this time” from the federal government. Representatives for HHS, the cabinet department in which the CDC sits, did not respond to requests for comment.