My Home Is Stain Free Thanks to This Power Scrubber

During quarantine, I have been taking on tons of projects around the house. It feels inevitable: I finally have so much time to just notice everything that isn’t exactly the way I want it to be. From painting fresh coats on paint on walls, to starting a compost outside, these past few months have been a great time to get around to all of the projects I’ve been meaning to do since forever. One of the biggest projects, though, has been cleaning the floors. From mopping to vacuuming, I’ve tackled a lot of them, and they look pretty good. But getting nasty stains out of the tile in the bathroom and in the kitchen was an impossibility. That is, until I found this.

The Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber will clean any place in your home that you’ve been wondering how to clean. Your shower, your sink, your kitchen floors, tight corners, anything with tile or that has stubborn stains, this gadget will solve that problem. It has one brush, but honestly, it’s great for everything, whether it’s tight to reach spaces, tile grout, or sinks and stoves. The head oscillates, scrubbing at 60 times per second so you can save your elbow grease for something else, plus the scrubber can pulse or go continuously depending on where you’re scrubbing. It’s water resistant so you can clean in sinks and showers, and the rubberized molding is ergonomic so you don’t get a hand cramp while you’re making your floors and countertops spotless.

But for me, this scrubber works wonders on two places: tile grout and on the stovetop. Both places have the most difficult stains, but not anymore. With this scrubber, they’ll look spotless without any elbow grease on your part.

Rubbermaid Power Scrubber Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

And while you’re at it, check out some of our other favorite cleaning supplies:

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.