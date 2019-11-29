Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones are $30 Off This Black Friday, and I Can’t Choose Which Color I Want

Get $30 off wireless earphones from the Beats Pop Collection at Walmart

Each set comes in a compact carrying case with three eartip size options.

Shop the rest of our other Black Friday deal picks here.

Discreet enough to not get tangled in your hair with just enough of a pop of color to keep things interesting, the Powerbeats3 wireless earphones are designed to help you power through your day. Take calls, activate Siri, and enjoy one hour of play in a single five-minute charge. | Get it on Walmart>

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Buy on Walmart $ 89 Free Shipping

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.