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WITCHY BUSINESS

‘Practical Magic 2′ Reaches Major Milestone on Opening Weekend

The film has already made Warner Bros. approximately $46 million.

Cast member Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman attend a premiere for the film "Practical Magic 2" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 31, 2026.

Mario Anzuoni/Mario Anzuoni, Reuters

By Lauren Hartley

Warner Bros.’s Practical Magic 2 topped North American charts in its debut weekend, earning an estimated $30 million. Internationally, the film starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman made about $16 million, adding up to a worldwide opening of approximately $46 million. The sequel, which comes nearly 30 years after the original movie, knocked Spider-Man: Brand New Day out of the No. 1 spot, after six consecutive weeks of leading at the domestic box office. “It’s the kind of movie that you can build an evening at the movie theater around with your friends,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Rentrak. However, Dergarabedian said it will be even more important to watch how the movie does next weekend. “It’s not necessarily about that opening weekend,” he said. “Weekend two will tell the tale, no question about it.” The 1998 Practical Magic, adapted from the book by Alice Hoffman, topped out at $46 million during its initial domestic run, but continued to stay a cult classic through home viewing.

Read it at AP News

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