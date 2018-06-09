Practice and Play Anywhere With This Portable Digital Drum Kit

The eternal struggle for drummers is finding an area spacious enough to park their massive kits to practice without getting complaints from neighbors. If you want to get your John Bonham on sans the loud noise, then the iWord Electronic Digital Drum Kit was made for you.

This portable drum kit comes equipped with seven professional standard drum pads with drum bit swap and pedal function, providing rich sound and acoustic accuracy. It's got multifunctional USB MIDI and micro jacks, which you can use to simultaneously charge the drum set and connect to your preferred device. You don't have to worry about getting external speakers — they're built right in. But if you want to practice until the wee hours of the morning, you can use the external headphone output so as not to rattle anyone else. And if you're a beginner, you’ll find the built-in metronome functions particularly useful for learning.

This portable drum set typically costs $99.99, but you can get it on sale today for only $62.99.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.