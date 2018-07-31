Pre-Order Rick Wilson’s ‘Everything Trump Touches Dies’

Two years into the tenure of our 45th President, the left continues to challenge anti-Trump conservatives to speak out against the GOP party’s leader. While most of that group has towed the line or stayed silent, provocateur Rick Wilson has been diligently working on his book, a from-the-right coup de grâce: Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever.

Wilson has spent his career as a conservative thinker and party insider—he knows where the bodies are buried and he’s not afraid to dig them up. On a mission to restore limited government conservatism, Wilson calls out top players by name, including Mike Pence, Ted Cruz, and Chris Christie. Wilson’s longtime fans will appreciate his characteristic scathing wit, and every politics junkie will love to debate the merits of his serious guide to move the GOP forward. Pre-order your copy; it will arrive on your doorstep the day of publication.

