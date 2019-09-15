Pre-Ordering the New Apple iPad on Amazon Will Save You

If you need any extra reasons to consider buying Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad, Amazon wants to have a word: It’s cutting $30 off the brand new tablet’s 128GB WiFi edition before it’s even out.

Aside from the savings, you’re getting all the Apple-level features and quality you’re used to. The screen’s large Retina display is powered by the powerful A10 Fusion chip. Touch ID gives you easy, quick, and safe access to your device. The iPad’s now compatible with the Smart Keyboard, Apple’s take on a hybrid cover and keyboard, as well as other Bluetooth keyboards. It also supports the Apple Pencil. The iPad’s camera can record 1080p HD video so you can capture high-level moments in the high-quality and resolution you want in forever videos. For a solid tablet upgrade you’ll keep around for years, this pre-order is a deal you shouldn’t skip. | Get it on Amazon >

