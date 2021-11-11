‘Precious Angel’ Becomes Ninth Victim of Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott’s deadly Astroworld festival has claimed its ninth victim after a lawyer for Bharti Shahani said that the critically injured college senior succumbed to her injuries nearly a week after attending the doomed event.

Attorney James Lassiter made the announcement alongside Shahani’s family a press conference Thursday, noting that the 22-year-old, who had been on a ventilator since the weekend, died on Wednesday night at the Houston Methodist Hospital.

“I’m empty here,” Shahani’s mom, Karishma Shahani, said as she pointed to her heart.

Sunny Shahani called his daughter a “perfect angel.”

“She was like an angel for us, she was the head of the family,” he said. “[She was] always calm, always listens and she had a bright future.”

Shahani attended the festival with her sister, Namrata, and her cousin, Mohit Bellani, who previously described the deadly crowd surge as a “sinkhole” where concertgoers, including her sister “started toppling like dominos.”

“People were falling on top of each other,” Bellani said, according to KTRK. “There were like layers of bodies on the ground, like two people thick. We were fighting to come up to the top and breathe to stay alive.”