Pregnant Kate Middleton Dances With Paddington Bear

One of Bob Weinstein’s first public statements when the sexual-assault and harassment scandal surrounding his brother first broke was that it would not derail the launch of Paddington 2, which, he boasted, had audience test scores that were “through the roof.”

Today, that tin-eared pledge took one step closer to reality after a pregnant Kate Middleton danced with Paddington Bear at a London railway station.

Kate’s appearance at the Charities Forum event was not pre-announced by the palace, as she is still suffering from extreme morning sickness, and it was not certain she was going to make the event.

Attendees included children who have been through challenging life experiences.

Kensington Palace said that Kate, 35, is “better but she’s still suffering.”

Kate wore a pink Orla Kiely dress as she arrived at Paddington train station to meet the cast and crew from Paddington 2.

She was accompanied by her husband, Prince William, and Prince Harry, who both appeared taken by surprise when she accepted an invitation to dance from the eponymous bear who proceeded to twirl her around Platform 1.

Aficionados of the children’s books will know that Paddington is named after the British railway station where he is found abandoned, with nothing but a supply of marmalade sandwiches and a capacious hat to his name.

The cast arrived on board a vintage Pullman train and met a group of children who have been helped by their charities.

The new movie sees Paddington undertake a number of odd jobs to afford a unique pop-up book from an antique book shop—a present for Aunt Lucy on her 100th birthday. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to find the thief.

The month in which Kate’s third baby is due hasn’t been announced by Kensington Palace, suggesting she is not yet three months pregnant.