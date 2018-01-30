Pregnant Kate Middleton’s Ice Hockey Shootout

A five months’ pregnant Kate Middleton showed off her baby bump in surprising style Tuesday—by taking part in an ice-hockey penalty shootout against her husband.

Kate, who was a keen field-hockey player at school, lost 1-2 to Prince William in the shootout, which took place during their first engagement on an official tour of Sweden.

The royal couple’s itinerary in Sweden includes an event focused around the country’s most famous retail brand, IKEA. The company’s founder, Ingvar Kamprad, died this week.

The couple will be joined for much of their trip by Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel.

On Thursday, the tour moves on to Norway, where William and Kate will be the guests of Crown Prince Haakon and his wife, Princess Mette-Marit.

Kate wore a Burberry shearling coat teamed with skinny jeans and Sorel snow boots in an effort to keep below-freezing temperatures at bay.