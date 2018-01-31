Pregnant Kate Shows Off Baby Bump in Sweden

Kate Middleton proudly showed off her baby bump Wednesday on the second day of a royal tour of Sweden.

Wearing a red houndstooth coat by Catherine Walker, over an Alexander McQueen dress, and clutching a maroon Chanel purse, Kate was all smiles as she met with Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria, 40, and her husband, Prince Daniel, 44.

Victoria is the eldest daughter of King Carl Gustaf, and due to the country’s gender-blind inheritance and succession laws will become monarch on his death or abdication.

She met her husband, Daniel Westling, when he was her personal trainer. They have two children.

Both sets of royals share an interest in mental health. William and Kate have made mental health one of their key fundraising focuses, and Victoria has disclosed that she suffered anorexia as a young woman.

Tomorrow the royal tour moves to Norway, another European country which retains a monarchy.