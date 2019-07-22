Don’t Let a Blackout Leave You in the Dark With the Best Off-Grid Gear on Amazon

From infrastructural failures to natural weather phenomenon, there’s a lot that can go wrong for our electricity-dependent lives. To make the most of those dark moments, we put together some simple tools, gadgets, and gear to help you ride through the storm. When the next power outage strike, be ready for it so that hopefully all it ultimately means is a break from the madness of modern life.

Goal Zero Nomad 5 with FLIP 12 Solar Kit, $80 on Amazon: When you’re a city or a smaller space that might not afford you space for full-blown solar panels, go smaller. The small and easy-to-stand-up Nomad 5 will fill up the compact FLIP 12 with enough juice to fully charge your phone and only takes about three hours in the sun to fill up. For larger solutions, check out Goal Zero’s full array of compact and portable solar panels.

BioLite CampStove 2 Wood Burning Electricity Generating & USB Charging Camp Stove, $200 on Amazon: Perfect for camping and also for moments when you want to eat and have no way to cook, the CampStove is a comprehensive and top-rated solution, sporting a 4.3-star average rating from more than 500 reviewers. Just grab some sticks and twigs in your area (whether outdoors while camping or from a garden or park nearby if not) and feed them into the CampStove. It will convert heat from the fire into electricity to charge your devices, cook your food, and inform you all the while on how efficient things are going.

Goal Zero Lighthouse 400 Lantern and USB Power Hub, $70 on Amazon: Another Goal Zero product boasts a 4.4-star average rating from more than 140 reviewers and packs some handy features for its compact size. With options in strength, the strongest Lighthouse 400 is equipped with collapsible legs, a USB charger, and 360-degree light from 400 lumens, which is adjustable to fit perfectly with the task at hand. The internal battery will charge your phone fully once and again up to 50%.

First My Family All-in-One 4-Person Premium Disaster Preparedness Survival Kit, $150 on Amazon: Don’t let the name scare you, this kit is comforting more than anything. Including basics like first aid and water (yes, clean water can be hard to come by in some situations), you are covered for several days with what you need to stay fed, hydrated, clean, and warm.

PrimalCamp Hand Crank Solar Powered Rechargeable LED Flashlight, $10 on Amazon: Simple, affordable, and top-rated, this flashlight will give you an hour of LED-brightness after you crank it for six minutes. For a solar-powered flashlight that can double up as a hammer and will magnetize for hand-free operation, check out the $20 T09 Solar Flashlight.

FosPower Emergency Solar Hand Crank Portable Radio, $30 on Amazon: The radio can be a great respite from silence and this hand-cranked device will get it going. A built-in power bank will keep your devices charged and a solar panel will help you from cranking too much, assisting the power collection. The radio’s got a solid 4.5-star average rating from more than 200 reviewers.

Kindle Paperwhite, $130 on Amazon: Aside from all of the wonderful features that make it the best e-reader regardless of the situation you’re in, there’s something to say for weeks and weeks of battery life. The Paperwhite is also a great companion to keep around when you load it up with titles like, well, The Prepper's: Grid Down: Survival Guide: How To Prepare If The Lights Go Out & The Gas, Water Or Electricity Grid Collapses or something a little lighter like Campfire Stories: Tales from America's National Parks.

