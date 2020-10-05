Preppers Are Packing Heat Because Antifa Is Coming for Your Canned Tomatoes

“Kulafarmer” lives in Hawaii and is gearing up for civil war. He expects leftist mobs to rampage through America come the elections. So he’s readied his Mossberg 590, the pump-action shotgun favored by Navy Seals, and an automatic assault rifle that can hit precisely at long range.

“And that’s the less lethal stuff,” he wrote on a popular chat room for preppers, a baggy term for anyone who strives towards self-sufficiency and prepares for crises. ”If you are afraid of engaging you might as well just go dig a hole and get in now.”

Preppers include urbanites like me who buy emergency radios in case of hurricanes. Preppers include rural people who raise chickens because they live hours from the nearest supermarket. Lately, the broad community of preppers is hearing more from folks like Kulafarmer, a nom de plume, who are stockpiling ammo and weapons, which they fear will run out like toilet paper did at the start of the pandemic. They believe antifa is coming to take over the government—and your jarred tomatoes, too.