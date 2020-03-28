President Trump Considering Enforced Quarantine on New York, Parts of New Jersey and Connecticut

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he may implement a short-term enforced quarantine on “hotspots” of the novel coronavirus, including New York state, New Jersey, and some parts of Connecticut.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, however, said “I don’t know what that means,” and asserted that the president had not discussed the matter with him when they spoke on Saturday morning.

“I don’t know how that could be legally enforceable and, from a medical point of view, I don’t know what you would be accomplishing,” Cuomo added. “I don’t even like the sound of it, not even understanding what it is.”

“We’re thinking about certain things. Some people would like to see New York quarantined because it’s a hotspot,” President Trump told reporters outside the White House. “We might not have to do it, but there’s a possibility that sometime today we’ll do a quarantine, short-term, two weeks on New York. Probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut. I’d rather not do it, but maybe we need it.”

The president later said in a tweet on Saturday afternoon that “a decision will be made, one way or another, shortly.”

As of Saturday, New York reported at least 52,318 cases of the novel coronavirus, with over half in New York City and at least 7,328 in hospital. Coronavirus cases in the United States crossed the 100,000 mark on Friday, making it the new epicenter of the pandemic.