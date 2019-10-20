President Trump Is in the Private Hospitality Business, and Business Is Booming in D.C.

Spoiler alert: President Trump never did build that wall he promised. You know, the one between his administration and his business.

Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney flat-out said that on Sunday, in his latest shared bit of truth about the president that sounded like an excerpt from an article of impeachment.

Days after Mulvaney’s announcement that Trump would host the G7 summit at his Doral resort, Trump took it back in a Saturday night Tweet. Mulvaney told Fox News’ Chris Wallace on Sunday that the president “was honestly surprised at the level of pushback. At the end of the day he still considers himself to be in the hospitality business.”