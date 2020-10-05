Trump Says Don’t Fear Virus That Killed 200,000 Americans

Three days after being flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center because of the severity of his COVID-19 infection, President Donald Trump announced that he will leave the hospital—and urged people not to fear the virus that has already killed more than 200,000 Americans.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M.,” Trump tweeted on Monday afternoon. “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

The president’s announcement stunningly downplays the deadly virus, which appears to have spread like wildfire through his own event at the White House Rose Garden last Saturday.

Details about Trump’s time at Walter Reed have been hard to nail down, but his high fever and alarming oxygen levels prompted doctors to send him to the facility last Friday. According to his physician, Sean Conley, he had required supplemental oxygen prior to arriving on Friday afternoon. While at the facility, he was administered a variety of therapies: an experimental combination of two monoclonal antibodies, the drug remdesivir, and, on Saturday, the steroid dexamethasone.

Doctors not working directly on Trump’s case have said that the combination of drugs suggests an onset of COVID that is far more serious than the White House acknowledged. Indeed, Conley has been cagey but optimistic about the details of Trump’s trajectory, even acknowledging on Saturday that he had initially tried to provide an upbeat synopsis so as to make the president feel better.

The Monday tweet ahead of an expected briefing on Trump’s health, Conley’s third since Trump was admitted to Walter Reed on Friday afternoon, was the latest example of the White House’s “look over there!” approach to informing the public about the president’s health. On Sunday, Conley admitted to reporters that he had obscured the fact that Trump had been given supplemental oxygen on at least two occasions in the past four days in order to present an “upbeat attitude” about the president’s condition, and floated the possibility that Trump could be released as early as Monday, despite indicating that Trump’s blood oxygen levels had dropped below the point of demarcation for a severe case of COVID-19, and that he had been prescribed a steroid that the World Health Organization recommends only for “severe and critical” cases.

At the time, Conley dodged questions about whether Trump’s blood oxygen levels had ever dropped below 90 percent, as well as the specific results of lung scans, telling reporters that there were “some expected findings, but nothing of any major clinical concern.” Conley ignored followup questions inquiring what exactly those expected findings were.

Trump, who has spent months downplaying the pandemic in hopes of returning American to normality, has been agitating for a similar return to everyday life for himself in recent days. The White House itself has also put out pictures purportedly showing Trump at work—signing papers and apparently on work-related phone calls. On Sunday evening, Trump’s demands that he be discharged from Walter Reed reportedly grew so adamant that his medical team allowed him to ride in the back of a hermetically sealed Secret Service SUV—in contravention with the CDC’s own guidelines about the transport of COVID-19 patients being reserved for “medically essential” travel.

The decision to do that was widely seen as reckless—putting members of the president’s security detail in undo danger and likely forcing those officials to have to quarantine—although Trump defended the decision in a tweet on Monday afternoon, saying that “media” would have called him “rude” had he not gone for the joyride.

“It is reported that the Media is upset because I got into a secure vehicle to say thank you to the many fans and supporters who were standing outside of the hospital for many hours, and even days, to pay their respect to their President,” Trump tweeted from the presidential suite at Walter Reed. “If I didn’t do it, Media would say RUDE!!!”

What precautions the White House itself is now taking for Trump’s return is unclear, but health protocols dictate that a patient in his condition should remain in isolation.

The president reportedly began experiencing COVID-related symptoms sometime late last week and, according to the White House, he received his first positive test after attending a fundraiser in New Jersey on Thursday night. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put out guidance saying that “persons with mild to moderate COVID-19 remain infectious no longer than 10 days after symptom onset.” Trump, however, appears to be in a more elevated risk category. According to the CDC, “persons with more severe to critical illness or severe immunocompromise likely remain infectious no longer than 20 days after symptom onset.”