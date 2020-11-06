President Trump’s Time Is Nearly Up, and Black Women Will See Him Out

Donald Trump’s political career began with a lie. A virulently racist lie. Now, Black women are on the verge of bringing that career to its end.

No sooner had Barack Obama sat down behind the Resolute Desk than Donald Trump’s racist tirades filled the airwaves, repeatedly questioning the legitimacy of the 44th president. Emphasizing Obama’s middle name, Hussein, Trump said he was sending investigators to Hawaii to find the “real” birth certificate and prove, once and for all, that the nation’s first Black president was born on foreign soil and was not entitled to hold the highest office in the land. In time, that conspiracy theory became an ideology—one that would fuel Trump’s political aspirations.

It is deeply satisfying that a Black woman, Sen. Kamala Harris, is helping to write what appears to be his political eulogy. And, the congressional district that could seal history’s verdict, pending a recount in the state, is Georgia’s 5th—the home of the late Rep. John Lewis and one of the first to endorse Obama’s candidacy and one of Trump’s most vocal critics.