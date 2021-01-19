Presidential Power Has Shifted. That Doesn’t Mean Our Mission Will.

As leaders come and go, The Beast remains steadfast in our commitment to uncovering the truth.

On the cusp of a new administration touting a return to “normal,” it would be easy to breathe a sigh of relief and tune out for the next four years. But that’s not what The Beast is about. Since our earliest days, we’ve made it our mission to hold power to account no matter who’s in charge. Over the last four years, we called out Team Trump’s audacious lies and despicable behavior, from uncovering the shady campaign finance scheme that led prosecutors to indict Rudy Giuliani’s cronies, to unmasking key players in the plot that got the president impeached the first time. And for anyone who thought that alt-right racists and neo-fascists were a fringe beat, well, the Capitol putsch attempt unfortunately blew that out of the water. Our reporters Will Sommer and Kelly Weill have owned that beat and will continue to do so as Trump heads into exile and his hardcore supporters stew and plot their comeback.

Against the backdrop of a Biden-Harris administration, we’ll push forward with this same tenacious energy. As new policies take shape, we’ll hold leaders accountable to the many promises they made along the campaign trail. We’ll continue to shine a light on our government as it oversees the pandemic response, picks up the pieces of a broken economy, and looks to solve a climate crisis that leaves us all on the verge of catastrophe. As Democrats secure a unified wall of power, we’ll be there to follow the money fueling their ambitions, along with the party infighting that inevitably comes with majority rule. And while we’re keeping an eye on them, we won’t forget about the politicians maneuvering on the other side. We’ll see just how long it takes GOP stalwarts to distance themselves from the memory of a Trump presidency—or double down on QAnon dog whistles and stolen election fantasies.

No matter who is abusing power or skirting the truth, we'll nail them with our independent reporting. Because calling bulls**t, digging for answers, and telling hard truths is part of The Beast's DNA. While we hope our political leaders rise to meet the challenge of a nation divided and work together to uphold the key pillars of democracy, any attempt at healing must start by facing the facts about the state of our nation. And we won’t stop reporting them.

