‘Pretty Close to a Hundred’ New Epstein Accusers

Can the Jeffrey Epstein case get any deeper? Oh, yes, it can indeed.

Julie K. Brown, the Miami Herald reporter who helped expose Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes, joins the latest episode of The New Abnormal to talk about what’s next now that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s right hand, is behind bars.

“There's a lot of women right now that are coming forward a lot and they're talking to prosecutors,” she tells Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson. “There's pretty close to a hundred, from what I hear.”

Meanwhile, a judge is close to unsealing a giant pile of documents related to Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring. “I hope somebody is standing in Maxwell’s cell when this happens,” Brown says.

A year ago, she notes, when just some of those documents were unsealed, and a few big names were found to be in those papers, “Epstein was dead the next day.”

Rick also explains the truth about national polling and why Biden needs to be up 15 points in Florida before you can rest easy.

Plus! How “Jared is slipperier than an eel in a barrel of KY”; why we’re now in the “most dangerous hundred days in American history”; what is “douchebag entropy”; and how, in Molly’s words, “hell hath no fury like a mediocre man trying to get his hands on my uterus.”

