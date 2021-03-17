Be the First to Listen to FEVER DREAMS, the New Podcast from the Daily Beast

What keeps you up at night? Something lurking under the bed? Someone scratching at your window? Twisted tales of the new American right? Be one of the first to listen to Fever Dreams, the new podcast from the Daily Beast tracking the villains and extremists who created the American hellscape in which we currently reside. The first episode doesn’t air until March 24, but Beast Inside members get early access to our pilot episode before anyone else.

Each week, Daily Beast reporters Asawin Suebsaeng and Will Sommer will shine a light on the events, organizing principles, and collectives that not only exist, but have even thralled your next-door neighbors or family members. Listen to the full pilot episode below, and subscribe on your preferred podcast player to enjoy new episodes every Wednesday--beginning next week.

Tweet us @thedailybeast and share an honest review on your listening app of choice (only if you like it, of course).