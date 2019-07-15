PRIME DAY 2019

This Purple Queen Mattress Balances Comfort and Support  — and It’s 20% Off for Prime Day

This hyper-elastic mattress could be your ticket to a better night’s sleep.

Jillian Lucas

Commerce Editorial Manager

Scouted

By The Beast

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

Purple makes some of the most unique mattresses on the market, and you can get your hands on one for 20% off today. This queen mattress was designed with motion isolation, so even the most locomotive sleepers won’t wake their partners. It’s breathable, antimicrobial, and the perfect balance between comfort and support. | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.

Jillian Lucas

Commerce Editorial Manager

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.