The New Entry-Level Kindle Has a Front-Light and Is $60 During Prime Day

It’s hard to stay away from e-readers and the increasingly good quality of Amazon’s Kindles is to blame. In the April 2019 release of its new entry-level Kindle, Amazon gave us a front light, which was the single most important thing missing from the entry-level model. We’re not surprised to see it down to $60 during Prime Day and you shouldn’t be surprised by how good of a deal this is. | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.