Prince Andrew Fights to Ensure He Never Has His Day in Court

Prince Andrew does not have diplomatic immunity, yet may never be the subject of an enforceable civil judgement by American courts, legal experts have told The Daily Beast.

Although experts who spoke to The Daily Beast agreed Andrew would be unlikely to be entitled to avail of diplomatic immunity, this may ultimately prove irrelevant given the difficulties and delays involved in the legal process of holding him to account.

This is despite the fanfare that accompanied last week’s assault on him by the famed American litigator David Boies, on behalf of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the woman who claims she was flown to London, New York, and the U.S. Virgin Islands to have sex with Andrew when she was 17. She says she was “forced to have sexual intercourse with Prince Andrew against her will.” The suit details offenses including “rape in the first degree.”