Prince Andrew, a former acquaintance told The Daily Beast, always had a type.

“Andrew was very much a boob man. Introduce him to a beautiful woman with big boobs and he’d be following them around the place with his tongue on the floor. He never drank; women were his drug,” the former pal said.