Is Virginia Roberts Giuffre about to sue Prince Andrew?

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accuses Prince Andrew of having sex with her on three occasions when she was 17 years old while being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, may be about to sue the British royal in a New York court, according to the Mail on Sunday.