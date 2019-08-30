Prince Andrew’s Friends’ New Epstein Defense: His ‘Chubby’ Fingers Prove This Picture Is a Fake

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Official sources at Buckingham Palace have declined to distance themselves from a bizarre claim by friends of Prince Andrew that the photograph of him taken with his arms around Jeffrey Epstein’s teenage sex slave, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, is a fake because his fingers are more “chubby” than the picture suggests.

Critics, however, have been quick to pour cold water on the extraordinary claims, saying that a host of evidence pointed to the images being genuine.