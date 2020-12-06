Prince Charles Doesn’t See Revived Interest in Princess Diana as a ‘Threat’

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Charles doesn’t see revived interest in Diana as a “threat”

We have all, by now, heard of the controversy swirling around series four of The Crown, and the furious Palace response to what it claims are lies and misrepresentations (especially around the circumstances of the breakdown of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage.)