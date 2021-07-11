Prince Charles Blocks Prince Edward From Becoming Duke of Edinburgh: Report

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Charles stops Edward from becoming Duke of Edinburgh: report

That he wants to slim down and shape the royal family in his own vision as king is well-known, and now Prince Charles is showing his ruthlessness again, the Sunday Times reports. The paper says he’s put the kibosh on Prince Edward becoming the Duke of Edinburgh following the death of Prince Philip, who previously held the title.