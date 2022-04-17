Prince Charles Reportedly Fears Harry and Meghan Could ‘Hijack’ Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Plus, Harry and Meghan are all loved up at the Invictus Games; Kate, William and their kids celebrate Easter Sunday; and happy 96th birthday to the queen this coming Thursday.

The Harry and Meghan show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can’t win. Having spent the best part of a year being berated by commentators in the U.K. for their failure to bring their daughter Lilibet back to Britain to meet the queen, the Sun now says that Prince Charles is concerned that if they do bring the kids back for the Platinum Jubilee it will “overshadow” the celebrations.