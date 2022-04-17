Prince Charles Reportedly Fears Harry and Meghan Could ‘Hijack’ Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

‘The Harry and Meghan show’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can’t win. Having spent the best part of a year being berated by commentators in the U.K. for their failure to bring their daughter Lilibet back to Britain to meet the queen, the Sun now says that Prince Charles is concerned that if they do bring the kids back for the Platinum Jubilee it will “overshadow” the celebrations.