Prince Charles will fight any attempt by Prince Andrew and the queen to use the upcoming Jubilee celebrations to “normalize” Andrew’s attendance at royal events, a leading British writer given extensive access to the queen’s advisers, papers and her circle of friends for a definitive new biography has told The Daily Beast.

Robert Hardman, author of the new book Queen of Our Times, an epic survey of Elizabeth’s 70-year reign, said that the queen’s widely criticized decision to ask her son Prince Andrew to escort her into Westminster Abbey last week had been accepted by the family given the unique nature of the event.

However he said there would be “a much stronger reaction” from Charles if further efforts were made to include Andrew in the royal party at this summer’s platinum jubilee celebrations.